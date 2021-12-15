China aims to focus on food security as pressure continues on its agriculture industry

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced to focus on food security as the country faces pressure on its agricultural industry from various domestic concerns, said media reports. NDRC on Monday said that it will focus on the security and stability of energy, food and supply chain in 2022, while effectively expanding consumption and investment as well as accelerating structural adjustment and optimization of the country's industrial sectors, reported Global Times.

It comes as China is facing pressure on its agricultural industry from various domestic concerns. These include limited farmland and water supplies, which are required for agricultural production, as well as a smaller workforce, rapid urbanization, shifting demographics, balancing competing for urban and agricultural water demands, as well as climate change and extreme weather events, said The Diplomat. The publication further stated that food security has been listed as equally important as national energy security and financial security in China in the face of threats from the trade war with the US and "complicated global environment".

Chinese President Xi Jinping has publically emphasised the food security issue. The NDRC has said that in 2022 it will ensure the stable economic operation and further support the development of the real economy including manufacturing enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, reported Global Times.

The announcement of Beijing's NDRC aims to prevent food crisis in China amid the challenges from external pressure such as trade tensions with other countries, the global backlash against China in response to COVID-19, and uncertainty over the global food market. (ANI)

