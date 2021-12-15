Left Menu

Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The humanitarian aid worth USD one million has arrived in Afghanistan's Herat province from Turkmenistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:06 IST
Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The humanitarian aid worth USD one million has arrived in Afghanistan's Herat province from Turkmenistan, local media reported on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that humanitarian aid includes fuel, food and clothes.

"Over USD 1M worth of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan has arrived in Herat province, said the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Ahmaddullah Wasiq. The aid includes fuel, food and clothes, he said," Tolo News tweeted. The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021