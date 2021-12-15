Germany to host G7 Summit 2022 at Schloss Elmau

Berlin [Germany], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Group of Seven (G7) Summit 2022 is to take place at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany on June 26-28 next year, the German government announced on Tuesday. Schloss Elmau fulfils all "logistical and security requirements of a G7 summit venue," said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Germany will take over the G7 presidency at the beginning of next year. The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the United States and Canada. In addition, the European Union is represented at all meetings. (ANI/Xinhua)

