President Kovind visits Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, pays his respect to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:34 IST
(Photo Credit: Twitter/President of India). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," President Kovind tweeted.

Earlier today, President Kovind also paid tributes at the National Martyrs' Memorial to those who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. President Kovind arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid upon his arrival.

The President is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17 to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This is the maiden visit of President Kovind to Bangladesh since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

