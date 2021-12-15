Gwadar protests represents new chapter in Pakistan: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the ongoing protests in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province are a "watershed event" in the struggle for basic rights in the country. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League (N) president, said the protests represented a "watershed event" in the struggle for the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

"An ongoing protest at Gwadar represents a new chapter in our country. Owned and led by people, it is a watershed event in the struggle for the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. I ask the Govt to listen to people's voices and address their problems immediately," Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet. After nearly a month-long protests in Gwadar, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had said promised to take action against illegal fishing in the southwestern province.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan," Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday. This follows the large-scale protests by the residents of Gwadar which has forced Pakistani authorities to send thousands of police officers from various other districts for maintenance of law and order and on anti-riot duties.

Since the past few weeks, thousands of people have been protesting in the main streets of the port city in support of the "Gwadar ko haq do" movement. Last Friday, a massive protest rally was held in the port city which included women and children. The participants took out a procession carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands, Dawn newspaper reported. The protestors also chanted slogans against the government.

Among other things, thousands of residents continue to demand access to clean drinking water and an end to the "trawler mafia". The demands also include the removal of additional check-posts at Pushkan, Sarbandan and Gwadar City, and the opening of the Pak-Iran border. Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), earlier this week had said the protest was actually a referendum against the provincial and federal governments and the people would continue their struggle till the achievement of their rights.

"It is the movement of the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers and students, which will continue till all their demands are accepted and implemented," the JI leader had declared.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)