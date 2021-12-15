Bangladesh PM calls on President Kovind, both review progress in bilateral ties

Left Menu

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day State visit to the country, and both sides reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:42 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credit: MEA). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day State visit to the country, and both sides reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. "PM Sheikh Hasina called on President Ram Nath Kovind. Both sides reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. The two leaders also recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas," said Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson.

Earlier today Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called on President Kovind. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that the two dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the countries.

"FM Dr. Momen called on the President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and discussed bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet. President Kovind today was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid upon his arrival in Dhaka.

President Kovind will be in Bangladesh till December 17. He is scheduled to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

