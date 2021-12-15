Left Menu

Israeli nurses strike over violence against medical staff

The Israeli Nurses Association (INA) on Wednesday declared a 24-hour strike in all hospitals and clinics nationwide in protest of violence against nurses in the country's health system.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:46 IST
Israeli nurses strike over violence against medical staff
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli Nurses Association (INA) on Wednesday declared a 24-hour strike in all hospitals and clinics nationwide in protest of violence against nurses in the country's health system. The nurses demand the immediate implementation of a government plan to eradicate violence against them in hospitals, said a statement issued by the INA.

"This is a serious situation for years, in which the state abandons the nurses without any means of protection against the incessant violence in the health system," said Ilana Cohen, chairperson of the INA. "It is very sad that those who are on the medical front for everyone day and night, including the fight against the coronavirus, do not get the basic right to return home safely," she noted.

"Every incident of violence is like a terrorist attack and must be addressed accordingly," Cohen added. The nurses warned that if the violence continues, they will go on another strike.

Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut, Israel's largest workers union, sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, demanding an urgent discussion on the issue. "Those who pay for the violence are not only victims in the workplace but Israeli society as a whole," he wrote. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021