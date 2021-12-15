Left Menu

A former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has claimed that the household expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan were borne by the estranged leader of the party, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:02 IST
'Imran Khan's household expenses was met by estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member'
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has claimed that the household expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan were borne by the estranged leader of the party, local media reported. A former PTI member, retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed, has claimed that the now-estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide funds of up to Rs 5 million per month for Imran Khan's household expenses, Dawn reported.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a [financially] honest man," Ahmed said. "His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years," Dawn reported. "In the start, the Jahangir Tareen group used to pay Rs 3 million monthly to run his house," he claimed, adding that the amount was later increased to Rs 5 million after it was determined that Rs 3 million were not enough for the PTI chief's palatial Banigala residence."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill rubbished Ahmed's claim as "completely false and illogical", Dawn reported. According to a Pakistani newspaper, Ahmed had resigned from the PTI five years ago after developing serious differences with Imran Khan.

Ahmed, who also served as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court before being elevated to the apex court, had formally resigned from the PTI in September 2016. (ANI)

