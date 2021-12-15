Pakistan government ignorant over action on missing people, says report

Highlighting the ignorance of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government over missing people in Pakistan, a local media report stated that there have been too many examples in the country in which the voice of families of missing people have gone unheard even after decades. Dawn newspaper reported that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has categorically said that the missing person issue is a test case for the state, which should clarify its position in the matter.

The case under consideration relates to missing journalist Mudassar Naaru, according to Dawn. The court also highlighted the inability or unwillingness of the Commission for Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances (CIED) with regard to doing something concrete about this problem. According to the court, there are thousands of families whose loved ones have gone missing but no one bothers.

Citing the example of Mudassar Naaru, the Islamabad High Court said that as the family of Mudassar met Prime Minister Imran Khan, he expressed ignorance regarding the case and according to Naaru's mother quickly gave orders to look into the matter. He also spoke with sympathy and care to the small child who had now been left parentless.

Earlier, IHC has suggested a high treason charge for enforced disappearances over the state functionaries responsible for providing protection to citizens. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who made the observation during the hearing of a petition seeking safe recovery of 'missing' journalist Mudassir Mehmood Naaru, observed enforced disappearances gave the impression that the state was behind such a heinous crime, reported Dawn.

Referring to the 'abduction' of Assistant Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal, the IHC chief justice remarked that a young man had illegally been taken into custody and was forced to give the statement that he had gone "to the Northern Areas on his own", Dawn has reported. Imaan Zainab Hazir-Mazari, counsel for the family of the missing journalist, argued that officials of the spy agency should be held responsible for the enforced disappearance of any citizen from their respective jurisdiction, reported Dawn.

However, Advocate retired Lt Col Inamur Rahim argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet were responsible for the safety and security of citizens and if they would fail to protect the life of a citizen, then they were liable to be tried for subversion of the Constitution under the Rules of Business 1973, reported Dawn. (ANI)

