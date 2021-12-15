Left Menu

President Kovind welcomed by Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid for bilateral meeting at Bangabhaban: MEA

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Wednesday welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart President Abdul Hamid for their bilateral meeting at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:05 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind with Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind was on Wednesday welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart President Abdul Hamid for their bilateral meeting at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday. The meeting includes further expanding bilateral ties based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcend even a strategic partnership, he said.

"President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed by President HE Md Abdul Hamid for their bilateral meeting at Bangabhaban. Further expanding bilateral ties based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcend even a strategic partnership," Bagchi tweeted. Earlier Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called on President Kovind.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that the two dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the countries. "FM Dr. Momen called on the President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and discussed bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

President Kovind will be in Bangladesh till December 17. He is scheduled to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

