'China's vaccines invite criticism for lower efficacy'

China as it tries to promote its vaccines have been questioned on its efficacy.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
China as it tries to promote its vaccines have been questioned on its efficacy. Sinovac and Sinopharm are China's leading vaccine makers, and both manufactures are not preferred ones in countries that have access to others, according to Voice of America.

Dr. Andrea Cox, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with a special interest in immunization, has provided expert advice on COVID-19 vaccines. "Chinese vaccines are not as effective as the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so they aren't the preferred jabs in countries that have access to the others," he said.

"That scientist takes a type of bacteria -- or in this case, a virus -- and inactivate or kill it. They then inject it into people. Because the virus is dead, it can't infect anyone. Then, if a vaccinated person is exposed to the live virus, that person's body recognizes it and fights it off, " he added. The hnsays the Sinovac vaccine is about 50% effective, while Sinopharm's effectiveness is higher, at 78%, World Health Organization reported.

Earlier, World Health Organization says safe and effective vaccines are a game-changing tool, but it recommends continued mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing, good indoor ventilation, physical distancing and avoiding crowds, Further, it recommends getting, getting vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

