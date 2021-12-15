Left Menu

President Kovind received at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka

President Ram Nath Kovind was received at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:17 IST
President Kovind received at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka
  • Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind was received at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka. Sheikh Rehana, youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, received President Ram Nath Kovind at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and showed the visiting dignitary around it.

President Kovind will be in Bangladesh till December 17. He is scheduled to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the Covid-19 outbreak. (ANI)

