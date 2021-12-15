During meeting with President Kovind, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recalls with gratitude role of India in War of Liberation

Left Menu

During the meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the role of India in Bangladesh's War of Liberation, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Image Credit: ANI
During the meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the role of India in Bangladesh's War of Liberation, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the leaders have expressed satisfaction at the celebration of Maitri Diwas and progress on the work of Bangabandhu Bapu Museum and biopic on Bangabandhu," the ministry said.

"Meeting the Indian President @rashtrapatibhvn, PM #SheikhHasina recalled with gratitude the role of India in Bangladesh's War of Liberation. They expressed satisfaction at celebration of #MaitriDiwas and progress of the work of Bangabandhu Bapu Museum and biopic on Bangabandhu," it said in a tweet. Earlier today President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes at the National Martyrs' Memorial to those who sacrificed their lives for the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

President Kovind arrived in Dhaka today and was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid. The President is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17 to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour.

"This visit is in context of 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka at which Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has invited President Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday during a press briefing in New Delhi. This is the maiden visit of President Kovind to Bangladesh since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The President's visit provides an opportunity to renew India's bonds with Dhaka, Shringla said, adding that the relations are based on a shared geographical space, heritage, history, and shared experience of New Delhi's support to Bangladesh during its war of liberation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

