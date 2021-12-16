Left Menu

President Kovind witnesses Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind is witnessing Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka as a guest of honour on Thursday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:54 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind during Bangladesh's 50 years of Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind is witnessing Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka as a guest of honour on Thursday. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Thursday as the national program of Victory Day began.

The celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17. He landed on Wednesday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and was received by Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

On Wednesday, the President met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and congratulated the government and people of the country on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

