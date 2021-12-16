Left Menu

Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Jinping meeting held on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:46 IST
Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future
Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Xi meeting held on Wednesday. Ushakov, summarising the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday that the topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format was addressed in the meeting.

He emphasised that the two leaders "agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and to endeavour to hold the next summit within the RIC framework in the near future". The presidential aide also said that Putin informed Xi regarding his recent visit to New Delhi in this context.

Underlining that the "topic of cooperation" within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was also discussed in detail in the meeting, Ushakov further said that it was stressed that this is essentially a new kind of international platform. He also said that the framework is established on the principles of openness, transparency, mutual respect and consideration of the interests and concerns of each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021