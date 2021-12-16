Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Xi meeting held on Wednesday. Ushakov, summarising the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday that the topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format was addressed in the meeting.

He emphasised that the two leaders "agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and to endeavour to hold the next summit within the RIC framework in the near future". The presidential aide also said that Putin informed Xi regarding his recent visit to New Delhi in this context.

Underlining that the "topic of cooperation" within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was also discussed in detail in the meeting, Ushakov further said that it was stressed that this is essentially a new kind of international platform. He also said that the framework is established on the principles of openness, transparency, mutual respect and consideration of the interests and concerns of each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)