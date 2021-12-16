Left Menu

No plans to attend Beijing Winter Olympics, says Japanese PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that he has no plans to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics pointing out that he is considering multiple options over the US-led diplomatic boycott of the games, reported Kyodo News.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:56 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that he has no plans to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics pointing out that he is considering multiple options over the US-led diplomatic boycott of the games, reported Kyodo News. "At the moment, I have no plans to attend," Kyodo News quoted Kishida as saying in the parliament on Thursday. Kishida was replying to a question asked by Japanese lawmaker Shinkun Haku referring to his participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Kishida further said that it is important to make a judgment in this matter emphasizing that he will take the decision at an appropriate time. He also said the judgment will be taken after comprehensively taking into account various issues in consideration of the national interest. Japan Prime Minister's remarks on the Beijing Winter Olympics came after the US announced the diplomatic boycott of games over human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province.

Meanwhile, the US decision of diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics has also been joined by Australia, Britain and Canada. The US move aims to send a "clear message" that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be "business as usual".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

