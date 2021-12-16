Left Menu

Tajikistan FM to visit India from December 18-20

Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is set to pay an official visit to India from December 18-20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:23 IST
EAM S Jaishankar with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. (Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is set to pay an official visit to India from December 18-20. Speaking at a press briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that this visit will sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan will be on an official visit to India from December 18-20. He will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Dec 18. They will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," Bagchi said. "The ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. And they will also undertake bilateral cooperation. The visiting foreign minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit," he added.

Bagchi noted that there has been an active exchange of visits between the two sides during this year. "EAM visited Tajikistan on three occasions this year. For a bilateral visit, as well as participation in the Heart of Asia Conference in March. The SCO foreign ministers meeting in June and SCO council of heads of states' summit in September," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

