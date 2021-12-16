Left Menu

India looks forward to hold next 2+2 dialogue with US, dates yet to be decided: MEA

India is looking forward to holding the next "two plus two" meeting with the United States, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday adding that the dates for the dialogue are still being worked on.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:07 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is looking forward to holding the next "two plus two" meeting with the United States, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday adding that the dates for the dialogue are still being worked on. Responding to a question during a weekly media briefing here, Bagchi said, "I don't think it's going to be this year. But let me just make a larger point that we have our dialogue and engagement with the US has been quite intense, quite regular. And we look forward to holding the next 2+2 ministerial meeting with the US."

"Details are being worked out but we haven't got a date yet," Bagchi added. The previous 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 and the next India-U.S. 2+2 meeting, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to be held in Washington this year.

On September 1, this year, India and the United States held a bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting at the official level in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean. Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people to people ties the MEA had informed in a statement earlier. (ANI)

