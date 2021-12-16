Left Menu

Jaishankar to host India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18-20

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from December 18-20 to discuss further strengthening of relations between the members, with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:24 IST
Jaishankar to host India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18-20
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from December 18-20 to discuss further strengthening of relations between the members, with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. This meeting will see participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

"External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18-20. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. "The ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of relations between India and central Asian countries but a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," Bagchi added.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format.

"There has been ongoing engagement between India and five Central Asian countries over the last few years. India considers Central Asia as part of its extended neighbourhood. EAM visited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan this year. He also met the foreign minister of Turkmenistan this year," MEA spokesperson said. "The holding of the India-Central Asia Dialogue is symbolic of the interest on part of all members countries for greater engagements between them in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding," he added. (ANI)

