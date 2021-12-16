Left Menu

1.7 lakh Pakistani children die from malnutrition before they turn 5: Report

More than 1,77,000 children in Pakistan die before their fifth birthday due to malnutrition, according to the country's minister for food security.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:54 IST
1.7 lakh Pakistani children die from malnutrition before they turn 5: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

More than 1,77,000 children in Pakistan die before their fifth birthday due to malnutrition, according to the country's minister for food security. Micro-nutrient deficiencies are widespread in Pakistan and have profound effects on immunity, growth and mental development of children, Dawn newspaper reported.

Syed Fakhar Imam, Pakistan Minister for National Food Security and Research, said that more than 50 million people in Pakistan had inadequate zinc intake which was an important micronutrient for our health. He made these remarks while attending the 'Addressing Zinc Deficiency through Biofortification of Zinc Wheat' on Wednesday.

"In Pakistan, with the collaborative support of HarvestPlus, three biofortified wheat varieties which are high in zinc have been released for general cultivation in the country," he was quoted as saying by Dawn. He added that "with our joint efforts, biofortified zinc wheat varieties have been cultivated on 360,000 hectares this year". Fakhar Imam said that more than 1.6 million metric tonnes of biofortified wheat grain production were expected with the current crop at the time of harvest.

"Biofortification is progressing well in Pakistan and has great potential to help reduce zinc deficiency and stunting in the children of our country," he said. Malnutrition and dietary factors contribute towards increased morbidity and mortality, said Sanaullah Ghumman, general secretary of Panah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021