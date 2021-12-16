Pakistan's extremism aggravated by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Pakistan's extremist face has been revealed in its State support to organizations such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the eve of the attack on Army Public School, Peshawar. Despite TTP initiating an attack seven years ago on December 14, 2021, when young students of the Army Public School, Peshawar were killed, the organization is a contender for amnesty while the victims await justice, according to News International.

Earlier, the attack on Peshawar's Army Public School on December 16, 2014, was an attack on Pakistan civilians, penetrating the security. Further, the TTP claimed responsibility for the attack and called it revenge against Operation Zarb-e-Azb started out by the military in North Waziristan the same year. Some in Pakistan later called it collateral damage.

Since the creation of the TTP in 2007 after the Lal Masjid miscalculation by then-dictator Pervez Musharraf, the militant organization has launched numerous attacks threatening the national security of Pakistan. Unlike the TTP, the TLP's ideology has massive support among the people. The party sees itself as the kingmaker in the upcoming elections.

In nutshell, Pakistan's extremist ideology backfired and it became a living hell suffering from religious extremism. It took years and immense efforts to control that crisis, according to News International. But the threat is not all gone. As the Taliban conquered Afghanistan, other religiously motivated groups in the region also gained confidence.

Further, the joint risk of a radicalised population in the form of the TLP exerting its muscular Barelvism and a militant TTP will be a big challenge for Pakistan as the state itself is allegedly responsible. (ANI)

