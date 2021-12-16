Left Menu

Can never forget Pakistan's genocidal campaign against Bangladeshi people in 1971: Jaishankar

Commemorating the 50 years of Liberation War in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said no one can forget the genocidal campaign launched by the Pakistani forces against the people of Bangladesh in 1971.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:36 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
Commemorating the 50 years of Liberation War in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said no one can forget the genocidal campaign launched by the Pakistani forces against the people of Bangladesh in 1971. Addressing the Vijay Diwas Commemoration Event by Border Security Forces (BSF), Jaishankar said, "Exceptional bravery displayed by the BSF battalions both on the eastern and western frontiers contributed to an outcome that was in India's favour. None of us can ever forget the genocidal campaign launched by the Pakistani forces against the people of Bangladesh in March 1971."

"Operation Searchlight remains truly one of the most horrific examples of mass atrocities and brutal killing in recent history," he added. The Minister noted that when the people of Bangladesh rose against this brutal oppression, under the heroic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister said there was spontaneous support for them in India, of political, diplomatic and military efforts in support of the people of Bangladesh in their struggle to uphold democratic rights is now well recognized. "10 million refugees had come to India, living in camps at the border areas, the people of India open their hearts and extended support to their oppressed brothers. The BSF manage the evolving situation on the ground, with unmatched tact and compassion," he added.

Jaishankar continued saying that the generosity of the people of India found their way through the BSF personnel on the ground. "They provided moral and material support to those who are fleeing from the atrocities of Pakistani forces and taking part in the freedom struggle for Bangladesh." On March 25, 1971, at midnight under the name Operation Searchlight, seen by many as the first step in the Bengali genocide, the Pakistan army allegedly killed about 100,000 Bengalis in a single night. (ANI)

