Afghanistan: Women hold protest in Kabul, demand basic rights

Women on Thursday gathered in large numbers in Kabul to demonstrate against the ongoing economic crisis in the country and for their basic rights, including political participation, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Women on Thursday gathered in large numbers in Kabul to demonstrate against the ongoing economic crisis in the country and for their basic rights, including political participation, local media reported. Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that women who protested in Kabul called for "bread, work, freedom, political participation."

The women protestors chanted slogans for jobs, food and for their rights to be recognized. They also called on the international community to aid Afghanistan and avert disaster. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

