Left Menu

US puts trade curbs on 37 entities in countries including China, Turkey

The United States on Thursday placed Chinese biotechnology companies on a trade blacklist for their alleged role in assisting in high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur community.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:15 IST
US puts trade curbs on 37 entities in countries including China, Turkey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday placed Chinese biotechnology companies on a trade blacklist for their alleged role in assisting in high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur community. This backlisting is part of the larger trade restrictions imposed by the US Commerce Department against 37 entities from China, Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey.

"This rule implements the decision of the ERC [End-User Review Committee] to add thirty-seven entities under forty entries to the Entity List ... The entities are located in the People's Republic of China, Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey," the statement said. "Of the forty entries, thirty-four are located in China, three are located in Georgia, one is located in Malaysia, and two are located in Turkey. Three entities are listed under multiple destinations, accounting for the difference between the number of entities and number of entries in this final rule," it added.

The US Commerce Department said that blacklisted Chinese entities are engaged in developing and deploying biotechnology and other technologies for military applications and human rights abuses. "The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said.

"We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security," Raimondo added. This comes a day after the US House of Representatives passed a final version of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans the importation of goods made with forced labour in China's Xinjiang province.

The legislation was by the House on Tuesday night through a voice vote and sent to the Senate for consideration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021