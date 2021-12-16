Left Menu

Russia reoprts 28,486 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 28,486 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,131,646, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Updated: 16-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:29 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 28,486 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,131,646, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday. The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 increased by 1,133 to 294,024, while the number of recoveries increased by 37,155 to 8,876,788.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,322 new cases, taking its total to 1,995,029. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that around 3.9 percent of those vaccinated in the country had contracted the virus.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday that the country's level of immunity had reached 56.1 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

