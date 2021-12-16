Left Menu

Bharat Biotech donates 2 lakh Covaxin doses to Vietnam

Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that it will donate two lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech with Vuong Dinh Hue, President of National Assembly Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with their Team. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that it will donate two lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam. The announcement was made by Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella at a function hosted by Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam here.

This donation represents a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Bharat Biotech's WHO approved, indigenously developed Covaxin to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across borders. Covaxin has received an Emergency use listing (EUL) in Vietnam, the company said in a statement. Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with the President of the National Assembly, to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities.

Ella said that it's an honour for them to serve Vietnam and wishes that the Covaxin contribution will help boost up the country's national vaccination programme and recovery from the pandemic. "We also like to thank Vuong Dinh Hue, H.E of Vietnam for inviting us to meet and discuss opportunities for collaboration," Ella added.

"We believe in vaccine equity, global public health, and having access to the vaccine is vital for national health, and I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of having access to the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to Covaxin, the statement said.

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC, towards the commercialization of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech's local partner in Vietnam. Bharat Biotech has also supplied INDIRAB to the Republic Nation supporting their national rabies vaccine requirement, the statement added. (ANI)

