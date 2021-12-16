Left Menu

India always attaches highest priority to friendship with B'desh: President Kovind in Dhaka

As Bangladesh marked 50 years of the Liberation War, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underscored the importance of friendship with the neighbouring country and said India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:53 IST
India always attaches highest priority to friendship with B'desh: President Kovind in Dhaka
President Ram Nath Kovind in Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

As Bangladesh marked 50 years of the Liberation War, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underscored the importance of friendship with the neighbouring country and said India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. "Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh," Kovind said during an event in Dhaka.

"India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can, to help realize the full potential of our friendship," he said. Commemorating 50 years of Liberation War in Bangladesh, President Kovind praised the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for realising the dream of Bangabandhu, using her strong conviction.

"The ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said. Underlining the importance of India-Bangladesh ties, Kovind said, "If the first 50 years of our partnership began by surmounting extraordinary challenges that forged a deep friendship between our people, perhaps the time has come to raise the bar even higher."

Earlier today, President Kovind attended Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. A 122 member tri-services contingent from Indian Armed Forces also participated in the Victory Day celebrations. The celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17.

On Wednesday, the President met Bangladesh PM Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and congratulated the government and people of the country on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021