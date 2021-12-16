Left Menu

Indonesia reports 213 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases

Indonesia reported 213 more people infected by COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total tally of infections to 4,259,857, with the death toll adding by 10 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number to 143,979, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:56 IST
Indonesia reports 213 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia reported 213 more people infected by COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total tally of infections to 4,259,857, with the death toll adding by 10 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number to 143,979, according to the data from the Health Ministry. The biggest number of the new cases was found in capital city Jakarta, with 40 newly-confirmed cases, followed by West Java, the country's most populous province, with 38 cases and East Java with 24 cases.

Meanwhile, 234 more patients have been recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 4,111,045 cases. Indonesia also recorded its very first citizen infected by the Omicron variant on Thursday. The patient is a cleaning service worker at the Wisma Atlet Hospital in Jakarta, a special hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged all people, particularly high-level state officials, not to travel abroad for the time being, following the detection of the very first case of Omicron variant in the country. "I ask all people, especially all state officials, to refrain from traveling abroad, at least until the situation gets better," the president told a press conference on Thursday.

He told the public to stay calm and encouraged them to immediately take their complete doses of COVID-19 jabs as an attempt to prevent infections. As of Thursday, more than 149 million people in Indonesia have received their first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 105 million have taken full doses, and around 1.2 million people have got their third booster shots. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021