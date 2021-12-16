UNICEF to use logistics center in Uzbek city to deliver assistance to Afghanistan

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) intends to use a logistics center in the Uzbek city of Termez to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, UNICEF Representative in Uzbekistan Munir Mammadzade said on Thursday. "Had a 2 days fruitful visit to Termez to discuss the potential use of the humanitarian logistical hub for Afghanistan by UNICEF and brainstorm with the local authorities on possible engagement and programming in Surkhandarya in partnership with @EU_Tashkent and UN sister agencies," Mammadzade tweeted.

Mammadzade familiarized himself with the operations of the Termez Cargo Center. The representative also met with the head of the regional administration to discuss the needs of Afghan citizens living in Termez and studying at a local training center. "Pleased to meet H.E. @Ibragimov_Bakh to brief about the ongoing @UNICEF_UZB/ @GOVuz priorities and plans in advancing the rights of children, women and youth, particularly those in need and discuss plans on using Termez as a corridor to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," Mammadzade said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier in October, the UN refugee agency airlifted 96 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including basic necessities, for Afghanistan to the Termez Cargo Center, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. The first 40 tonnes of cargo stored at the center were delivered to the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. A senior UN rights official on Tuesday had said that respect for fundamental rights and freedoms by authorities in Afghanistan is critical to ensuring stability in the country.

"How the de facto authorities - indeed, and the international community - address the drastic economic and humanitarian crises in the country will determine Afghans' enjoyment of human rights, now and into the future," said Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press briefing. "They will mark the difference between potential lives of dignity and well-being - or accelerating deprivation, injustice and tragic loss of life." ANI)

