Left Menu

Opposition accuses Pak government of influencing voters ahead of local body polls

Pakistan opposition parties have accused the government of influencing voters ahead of the local body polls scheduled on December 19 in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:26 IST
Opposition accuses Pak government of influencing voters ahead of local body polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan opposition parties have accused the government of influencing voters ahead of the local body polls scheduled on December 19 in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The opposition parties have been accusing the government ministers of influencing voters and violating the election code of conduct as electioneering for the local bodies polls is at its peak in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to News International.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices and warnings to a few ministers and opposition lawmakers including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for violation of the election code of conduct. Meanwhile, fresh complaints were made against Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak who is from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Further, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan submitted an application with the district monitoring officer Nowshera seeking action against Pervez Khattak, according to News International. In his application, Ikhtiar Wali accused Pervez Khattak of influencing voters and even threatening them with dire consequences if they did not vote in favour of his son.

Further, parties such as the Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also accused the government of utilizing government machinery in electioneering in Peshawar district. Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani had also complained of using government resources in the electioneering in his home town Bannu and asked the EC to take notice of election code violation by the ruling party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021