Opposition accuses Pak government of influencing voters ahead of local body polls

Pakistan opposition parties have accused the government of influencing voters ahead of the local body polls scheduled on December 19 in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The opposition parties have been accusing the government ministers of influencing voters and violating the election code of conduct as electioneering for the local bodies polls is at its peak in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to News International.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices and warnings to a few ministers and opposition lawmakers including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for violation of the election code of conduct. Meanwhile, fresh complaints were made against Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak who is from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Further, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan submitted an application with the district monitoring officer Nowshera seeking action against Pervez Khattak, according to News International. In his application, Ikhtiar Wali accused Pervez Khattak of influencing voters and even threatening them with dire consequences if they did not vote in favour of his son.

Further, parties such as the Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also accused the government of utilizing government machinery in electioneering in Peshawar district. Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani had also complained of using government resources in the electioneering in his home town Bannu and asked the EC to take notice of election code violation by the ruling party. (ANI)

