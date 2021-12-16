Left Menu

WHO chief raises concern over low COVID-19 vaccination rate in Africa

Amid the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday raised concern over the low vaccination rate in Africa.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday raised concern over the low vaccination rate in Africa. Speaking at the International Conference on public health in Africa, Tedros said, "12 months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered, more than 8.5 billion doses have now been administered globally - the largest vaccination campaign in history. But while 44 per cent of the world's population is fully vaccinated, in Africa this is still only 8 per cent."

The WHO chief highlighted that COVID-19 has now killed more than 5 million people. "And they're just the reported deaths. Although the number of reported deaths in Africa is lower than in most other regions, we know that they are underreported." "We're pleased that COVAX and AVAT are now picking up speed as supply increases. In the past 10 weeks, COVAX has shipped more vaccines than in the first 9 months of the year combined," he said, adding that "we are still a long way from reaching our targets to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of all countries by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by the middle of next year."

He noted that 48 African Union Member States have still not reached the 40 per cent target, mainly because they cannot access the COVID-19 vaccines they need. Tedros further stated that WHO and partners have established an mRNA technology transfer hub in order to boost vaccine production on the continent. "Investing in local production in Africa is essential for strengthening regional health security, but also for the journey towards health for all," he said. (ANI)

