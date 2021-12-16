MQM-Pakistan holds women-only protest against 'black law' passed in Karachi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday staged a women-only demonstration in protest over the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021 recently passed by the Pakistan People's Party provincial government. Earlier, a large number of women workers and sympathisers gathered at Regal Chowk in Saddar to take part in the protest, Dawn newspaper reported.

Carrying placards, party flags and chanting slogans against what they termed a "black law", protestors demanded that the PPP government further amend the bill to make it more acceptable for people of all ethnic origins living in the province and more effective in terms of power-sharing with the local government representatives. The MQM-P had announced and appealed to the people across Sindh, particularly its supporters, to come out and protest against the "dictatorial law".

Addressing the protesters, MQM-P's senior leader Amir Khan said the people of Karachi and other cities of the province had given their verdict against the local government law "The party would continue its struggle against every move made by the PPP government to undermine the powers and resources of the local governments," he said.

"This feudal style of governance of the PPP in Sindh is causing a great deal of unrest among the people and has turned into the feeling of alienation," he added. Amir Khan further said that the law passed by the Sindh Assembly is in fact in direct conflict with the Constitution of Pakistan and in flagrant violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution.

"The Sindh chief minister was spreading hatred from the floor of the house," he said. (ANI)

