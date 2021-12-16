Left Menu

Biden signs bill to increase debt limit by USD 2.5tn into law: White House

US President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by USD 2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:08 IST
Biden signs bill to increase debt limit by USD 2.5tn into law: White House
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by USD 2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the President signed into law: S.J. Res. 33, which provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion," the White House said in a press release.

The measure increases the debt ceiling enough to keep the government functioning until after the 2022 midterm elections. The US federal debt will reach USD 31.4 trillion under the new legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021