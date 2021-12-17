Left Menu

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans may flee to Europe this winter due to looming humanitarian crisis: Russian diplomat

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said that hundreds of thousands of Afghans will try to flee to Europe this winter if large-scale economic and humanitarian crises cannot be prevented, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:20 IST
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans may flee to Europe this winter due to looming humanitarian crisis: Russian diplomat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said that hundreds of thousands of Afghans will try to flee to Europe this winter if large-scale economic and humanitarian crises cannot be prevented, reported Sputnik. "The West is afraid of migration flows. And we tell them -- as a result of your policy, as a result of the obstacles that you invented when even the UN structures cannot send money, in the end, you can get a situation, when at least about a tenth of Afghanistan's 23 million population flees to Europe this winter," Sputnik quoted Kabulov as saying.

Kabulov urged to make Afghan assets available again emphasising that there is no need for hundreds of thousands of Afghan families to leave the country. The diplomat further said that the "world needs to help Afghans so that they do not try to break through all the borders where they are robbed, to break into Europe, because they will break through anyway". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021