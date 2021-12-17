Left Menu

Vice President meets Vietnam's delegation, says Hanoi key partner for our Indo-Pacific vision

A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam led by the chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:47 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with Vietnam's Parliamentary delegation. (Image credit: Twitter/Vice President of India). Image Credit: ANI
A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam led by the chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday. "A Parliamentary delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam led by Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam called on the Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha," Naidu said in a tweet on Friday.

During the meeting, the Vice President said that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner for our Indo-Pacific vision. He said that India is fully committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. National Assembly of Vietnam will deliver an address at the Celebration of the 5th Anniversary of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2016-2021 at Sapru House on December 17.

Earlier on Thursday, India and Vietnam signed a letter of intent for collaboration in digital media to promote the sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media. The letter of intent recognises the rapid development of digital technologies, the evolution of digital services and applications that enable new forms of digital media, particularly with emerging social networks and platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

