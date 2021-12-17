Left Menu

French Defence Minister Parly inspects Guard of Honour, pays tribute at National War Memorial

French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is on a visit to India to strengthen Indo-French strategic ties, on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour here and paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:57 IST
French Defence Minister Florence Parly paying tribute at the National War Memorial. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is on a visit to India to strengthen Indo-French strategic ties, on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour here and paid tribute at the National War Memorial. Parly laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Earlier, expressing her concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, Parly said that terrorism is a major challenge to all that has hit France and Europe over the last few years and has not spared the Indo-Pacific including India. Parly, who is in New Delhi, later in the day will attend a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the third Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. (ANI)

