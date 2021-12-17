At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes Philippines

Manila [Philippines], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people have died as powerful Typhoon Rai pounded the Philippines, according to authorities and local media. Ricardo Jalad, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director, said his office verified a report that a man from the northern Mindanao region in Southern Philippines died after a fallen tree hit him.

The local media also reported that four others died in areas hit by Rai. The NDRRMC said these deaths are being verified. The NDRRMC has yet to release the official report on the deaths and damage caused by the typhoon, which continues to batter parts of the country on Friday.

Typhoon Rai, the 15th powerful cyclone to batter the Philippines, made landfall on Thursday afternoon, unleashing fierce winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods that left villages submerged and people appealing for rescue. On Friday at 2.00 pm local time, the state weather bureau said Rai was spotted 155 km away from Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province. It is forecast to exit the Philippines on Saturday.

Rai also felled trees, damaged roads, destroyed houses and buildings, and caused a massive power outage in the central and southern Philippines. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) used rubber boats and ropes to evacuate people, including a month-old baby placed in a basin to protect from floodwaters.

Local emergency workers were busy clearing roads of fallen trees on Thursday. Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said the rescuers could not function well due to the severity of Rai. He told radio DZBB that even his home was flooded, which reached the second floor. His household members were trapped on the rooftop.

He said at least 100 families in the province were trapped on the roofs, adding that they are trying to bring boats and rescue the affected residents. "Loboc River is still rising. Hundreds of families are trapped in rooftops right now. The rain has been really heavy since yesterday afternoon. The winds are very powerful," he added.

Anthony Demalerio, head of Bohol provincial disaster risk reduction and management office, said search and rescue operations are ongoing in the central Philippine province. Demalerio said they are checking reports about some casualties. He said the province has difficulty collating data from the field due to a power outage. "The batteries of mobile phones have run out, making it difficult to contact those in the other towns," he said."Last night was terrible, but now the sun is up," he told radio DZBB.

Rai, packing sustained winds of 155 km per hour and gusts of up to 215 km per hour, is blowing away to the sea. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)