Cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan

A cop was killed and three injured in Pakistan's North Waziristan when terrorists attacked Pakistan's Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Thursday.

ANI | Miranshah | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A cop was killed and three injured in Pakistan's North Waziristan when terrorists attacked Pakistan's Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Thursday. A police constable was killed and two cops and a soldier sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on the office of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and three security check-posts in Hamzuni area late night in North Waziristan tribal district, according to News International.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the PTCL office in Danday Saidgi area in Ghulam Khan tehsil early on Thursday. Further, as a result, Saddar Jan, a cop guarding the PTCL office was killed while two other policemen sustained injuries. The names of injured policemen could not be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

