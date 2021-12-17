Jaishankar presents Ho Chi Minh's photograph to Vietnam's National Assembly President

Foreign Minister Jaishankar presented a photograph of former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh to country's National Assembly President Vuong Dinh. "Presented a photograph of President Ho Chi Minh at Sapru house in 1958 to the National Assembly President," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Joined Vietnamese National Assembly President Vuong Dinh Hue at 5th anniversary celebrations of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Vietnam is a key partner ,both in the ASEAN & the Indo-Pacific. Our partnership is a significant stabilizing factor," he tweeted. Further, Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam is visiting India (15-19 December) along with a high-level delegation.

Significantly, this year marks the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Earlier, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam, Indo-Vietnam relations were upgraded to 'comprehensive strategic partnership'.

Further, next year India and Vietnam would be celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations Earlier, speaking at the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, Jaishankar highlighted that both countries have a substantial agenda in process, whether it's commerce, connective or culture. (ANI)

