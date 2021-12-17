Left Menu

Yet another milestone in fight against COVID-19: Adar Poonawalla on Covovax getting WHO's approval

After the Covovax vaccine got WHO's approval for emergency use, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that this is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:27 IST
Yet another milestone in fight against COVID-19: Adar Poonawalla on Covovax getting WHO's approval
Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Covovax vaccine got WHO's approval for emergency use, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that this is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19. "This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now W.H.O. approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration, @Novavax, @WHO, @GaviSeth, @Gavi, @gatesfoundation," he tweeted.

The WHO said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use. "Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," the global health body said in a statement.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for being on the COVAX drug list, as well as for international procurement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021