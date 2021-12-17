Left Menu

French Defence Minister meets NSA Doval; convergence of views on major regional security issues

French Defence Minister Florence Parly met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday with the meeting showing "great convergence of views on major regional security issues".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:39 IST
NSA Ajit Doval with French Defence Minister Florence Parly. (Photo Credit - Twitter/Emmanuel Lenain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

French Defence Minister Florence Parly met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday with the meeting showing "great convergence of views on major regional security issues". The meeting also reflected a shared will to coordinate closely on counterterrorism and the situation in Afghanistan, said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France in India.

"Minister @florence_parly's meeting with NSA Ajit Doval showed great convergence of views on major regional security issues and a shared will to coordinate closely on counterterrorism and the situation in Afghanistan," Emmanuel Lenain said in a tweet. Parly is on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and held the third Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. The ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased in spite of pandemic challenges. They discussed ways to increase defence cooperation in all domains.

She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed global challenges, seeking India's partnership to build a multi-polar order and defend the rule of law in the international system. (ANI)

