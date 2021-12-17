Left Menu

Pakistan: 53-year-old Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim

A 53-year-old Chinese national, Li Wenzhang on Thursday was allegedly murdered and his body was "hanged" in a room at Port Qasim on the outskirts of Karachi.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 53-year-old Chinese national, Li Wenzhang on Thursday was allegedly murdered and his body was "hanged" in a room at Port Qasim on the outskirts of Karachi. As per the police, his body was found inside a power station at the Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, reported Samaa TV.

The port officials were insisting not to perform post-mortem as they believed that he had died by suicide. However, the medico-legal section refused to issue a certificate and to declare the death by suicide. Wenzhang was murdered and later hanged, the police surgeon said.

"The port officials were insisting not to perform postmortem, but medico-legal section refused to issue a certificate and to declare it a death by suicide," the Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Sumaiyya Syed told Samaa TV. The video, obtained by Samaa TV, shows Wenzhang propped against a room door with his feet touching the ground. A piece of cloth is wrapped around his neck and the top part of the door, holding him straight.

Earlier this month, a Philippine national was found dead inside a ship berthed at Port Bin Qasim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

