Canada lifts travel ban on 10 African countries: Health Minister

Canada is scrapping a ban on international travel from 10 African countries, which was introduced over Omicron fears, starting December 18 at 11

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 17-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ottawa [Canada], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is scrapping a ban on international travel from 10 African countries, which was introduced over Omicron fears, starting December 18 at 11:59 pm, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

"We have taken the decision to lift the specific measures for travellers returning from the 10 countries initially listed," Duclos said. "While we recognize that this initial emergency measure created controversy, we believe it was necessary measures to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada."

The country's ban on travellers from Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe was initially set to expire on January 31. (ANI/Sputnik)

