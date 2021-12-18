Left Menu

With surge in fresh infections, Pakistan logs 357 new COVID-19 cases

Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 357 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 13:02 IST
Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 357 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday. The country's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,290,848, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC.

Another seven people lost their lives due to the pandemic over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall coronavirus death toll to 28,870, according to the NCOC. During the period, 239 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,252,396, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 478,942 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province with 444,119 cases, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

