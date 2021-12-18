Left Menu

Eight dead, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi

At least eight people died in a blast in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday afternoon.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 18-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 15:59 IST
Eight dead, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight people died in a blast in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday afternoon. The explosion happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescued officials have reached the site. The injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital. Media reports said that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021