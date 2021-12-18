Left Menu

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021