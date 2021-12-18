Left Menu

3 Russian planes with about 200 evacuees take off from Kabul

Around 200 evacuees from Kabul were airlifted by three Russian planes on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:09 IST
3 Russian planes with about 200 evacuees take off from Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Around 200 evacuees from Kabul were airlifted by three Russian planes on Saturday. The news was shared by the Russian Defence Ministry and it added that the evacuees consisted of Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the planes delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. "Three military transport aircraft that shipped humanitarian aid to Kabul Airport, left Afghanistan with evacuated citizens aboard. About 200 Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students who study in Russia are aboard the Ilyushin Il-76 planes," the statement read.

The planes will land at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, according to the ministry. This evacuation operation is the fourth organized by the Defence Ministry upon the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021