Left Menu

As neighbours of Afghanistan, we've been very concerned: Jaishankar tells Tajik counterpart

Expressing concern about developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday appreciated Tajikistan's role in the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September and noted the progress in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in nearly three decades of diplomatic ties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:23 IST
As neighbours of Afghanistan, we've been very concerned: Jaishankar tells Tajik counterpart
EAM Jaishankar met Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Saturday. (Photo Credit: EAM Jaishankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern about developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday appreciated Tajikistan's role in the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September and noted the progress in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in nearly three decades of diplomatic ties. Jaishankar made these remarks during his meeting with Tajikistan foreign minister where he exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building. The two ministers also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation.

"We've also, of course as neighbours of Afghanistan, we have been very concerned at the developments there. And the participation of the Secretary of your Security Council in the Regional Security Dialogue, which we hosted in November, is something which is deeply appreciated," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan. "I would also like to publicly thank you for the tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September, both Indians as well as some members of the Afghan minority community," he added.

Noting the good bilateral relations between the two sides, Jaishankar highlighted the close cooperating between the two countries in the United Nations (UN) and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The minister also noted the mutual support between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were happy to provide 'Made in India' vaccines and certainly now we look forward to easier travel between India and Tajikistan through recognition of our vaccine certificates."

Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting. As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Earlier, a meeting in this format was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021