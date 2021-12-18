Left Menu

Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi blast climbs to 15

The death toll in Pakistan's Karachi blast has climbed to 15 as authorities are still trying to recuse people trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed after the explosion, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:11 IST
Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi blast climbs to 15
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The death toll in Pakistan's Karachi blast has climbed to 15 as authorities are still trying to recuse people trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed after the explosion, local media reported on Saturday. The blast happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistan Urdu news channel Samaa reported. A building that hosted a bank partially collapsed in the blast.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and the injured had been moved to a nearby hospital. Media reports say that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble. The nature of the blast is being determined by the police who is investigating the blast. Some media reports suggest the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives.

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Alamgir Khan's father, Dilawar Khan, had also died in the blast. "We share the grief of Alamgir Khan and other bereaved families," Gill tweeted in Urdu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021