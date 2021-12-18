Take all measures to prevent further spread of Omicron, cautions WHO

With seven countries in South-East Asia Region confirming cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday emphasized on urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail its further spread. "Countries can - and must - prevent the spread of Omicron with the proven health and social measures. Our focus must continue to be to protect the least protected and those at high risk," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

The WHO in a release said that the overall threat posed by Omicron largely depends on three key questions - its transmissibility; how well the vaccines and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against it, and how virulent the variant is as compared to other variants. From what we know so far, Omicron appears to spread faster than the Delta variant which has been attributed to the surge in cases across the world in the last several months, the Regional Director said.

Emerging data from South Africa suggests an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, she said, adding that there is still limited data on the clinical severity associated with Omicron. Further information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron and we expect more information in the coming weeks, she said. Omicron should not be dismissed as mild, the Regional Director said, adding that even if it does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems. Hence, health care capacity including ICU beds, oxygen availability, adequate health care staff and surge capacity needs to be reviewed and strengthened at all levels.

"We must continue to do it all. Protect yourself and protect each other. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep a distance, open windows, clean your hands and cough and sneeze safely. Continue to take all precautions even after taking vaccine doses," the Regional Director said. On the impact of the new variant on vaccines, Dr Khetrapal Singh said preliminary data suggest that the vaccine may likely have reduced effectiveness against infections by the Omicron variant.

However, studies are underway to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade vaccine and/or infection derived immunity and the extent to which current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death associated with Omicron, according to WHO. Globally, the pandemic is driven by the Delta variant, against which the vaccines continue to provide a robust level of protection from severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Hence, our efforts to scale-up vaccination coverage must continue, the Regional Director said.

"Vaccines are an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but, as we know, vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic. We must scale up vaccination and at the same time implement public health and social measures, which have proven critical to limiting transmission of COVID-19 and reducing deaths," she added. (ANI)

